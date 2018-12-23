‘Contact traffic units before travelling on highway’

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 22:
Jammu and Kashmir traffic police has advised people to contact traffic control rooms before taking their journey on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
“The sudden landslides and inclement weather on Jammu-Srinagar Highway at times causes inconvenience to the general public and commuters. In this regard people are advised to contact concerned traffic control rooms and help lines before planning their journey. The helpline numbers are, Traffic Control Unit Jammu 0191-2459048, Traffic Control Unit Ramban 9419993745, Traffic Control Unit Srinagar 0194- 2450022, 2485396,” an official of traffic police said.
He requested people to drop their suggestions, queries, complaints, feedback on traffic police website;www.jktrafficpolice.nic.in, Facebook; Jammu & Kashmir Traffic Police, Twitter @traffic_hqrs and Whatsapp 9622882222.