Consumption of dried vegetables, grilled meat increases cancer cases in JK: Expert

Kashmir’s leading surgical oncologist who works at Apollo hospital, New Delhi, Sameer Kaul, on Saturday said that consumption of dried vegetables and red meat in grilled form are common reasons for alarming rise in upper respiratory tract cancers in J&K.
Speaking on the sidelines of an awareness program at Kashmir Clinic here, Kaul said that the upper respiratory tract cancers and gastro intestinal cancers are the most common cancers in J&K and there has been an alarming rise in the incidents in last decade.
“The most common reasons for these kinds of cancers are unregulated consumption of pickled an dried vegetables, and red meat in grilled form. People must limit this kind of food to prevent the alarming increase in these cancers,” said Kaul.
The program was organised by Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, after alarming rise in cancer cases in the state. Kaul said that the lack of awareness was also a major factor responsible for increase of cancer cases in Kashmir.
“We don’t have authentic scientific research on the incidences of cancer so far because there was no cancer registry in tertiary care hospitals. We have clinical experience and observational studies by doctors,” he said.
According to him the treatment facilities available for cancer in the state are largely obsolete. “Now it’s time for precision oncology where a personalized treatment is given to the patients using genetic mutation at the molecular level. The treatment targets a particular cell without affecting the normal cell unlike chemotherapy and radiotherapy,” he said.
He said the cancer treatment facility for J&K patients must be upgraded so that they get benefited and cancer incidents are reduced.
“Government must wake up and come with an insurance policy for people so that they can afford expensive treatment for various diseases. It is nearly impossible for low and middle income families to afford modern cancer treatment,” he said.
Kaul said that the health insurance will solve the majority of the health-related problems for 80% of the population.
“Government should also encourage private partnership in the health sector so that competition increases. This will directly benefit the poor people as they will get affordable treatment,” he said.
Over 30% of the cancer cases in Kashmir are caused due to smoking, according to doctors. At the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, the cancer cases are on rise for the past many years.
In 2017 alone more than 4000 cases of cancer patients were registered at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), SKIMS and there is a yearly increase in the registrations also.
According to doctors there are 200 types of cancers worldwide and many of them are found in Kashmir adding that “the lung cancers are common in Kashmir and are increasing.”
As per the figures of RCC, 4438 new cancer patients were registered at the centre in 2104-2015. Between January-December 2014, 3940 patients were registered. As many as 3000 patients were registered in 2011.
