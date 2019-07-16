About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 16, 2019 | Shahid Khazir

Consuming drugs: Skating on thin ice

It is third largest business in the world, next to the petroleum and arms trade

 

 

There is a huge misconception about drug menace. Likewise, not every drug is vicious, nor the expedient. Every year International Day against Drug Abuse is celebrated on 26 June, in which different drugs related implications are raised. It is an exercise undertaken by the world community to sensitize the people in general and the youth in particular, to menace of drugs. The picture is grim if the world statistics on the drugs scenario is taken into account. With a turnover of around 500 billion dollars, it is the third largest business in the world, next to the petroleum and arms trade. About 190 million people across the globe consume one drug or the other. The most prominent type of this menace are; Cannabis, Heroine and other Indian products. Cannabis product is often called as; Charas, Bhangg or Ganja. These are abused drugs throughout the country. Moreover, Intravenous injections of analgesics like Dextropropoxyphene are reported from many states. People use these drugs after being marked as illegal and injurious to health.

In Kashmir, the situation is worse than the other states. A recent survey by Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said that 4.9 percent of the state’s population which comprises about 6 Lakh is abusing opioid drugs. Opioids drugs include the Illegal Heroine and the Morphine. The most concern is that the report puts J&K state at number fifth in terms of Opioid abuse with Punjab at five. Data sourced from the Medical College Srinagar reveals that 76.8% percent of people abusing drugs are between the ages of 10 to 20 years and 94.4 percent of those found to be abusing drugs start with cigarettes.
The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, enacted with the stringent provisions to curb the menace. The act envisages 10-years of minimum imprisonment extendable up to 20 years and fine of Rupees One Lakh, extendable up to two lakhs for the offender.
To curb this menace, we have to work collectively and robustly. We need to change the mindset of youths and make them understand about the dangerous consequences of drug addiction. Also our religious scholars must accentuate in their sermons that only alcohol is not prohibited in Islam but all intoxicants are forbidden, from which we have to maintain distance. And those who are consuming drugs are skating on thin ice. Undoubtedly drug abuse is dangerous and can destroy our future generations.
(The Writer is student of Journalism)

Shahid Khazirshahidkhazir@gmail.com

 

