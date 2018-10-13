Consumers to get uninterrupted electricity: Div Com

Srinagar:
Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Friday reiterated that necessary steps were afoot to provide better and uninterrupted electricity supply to the valley consumers.
The Divisional Commissioner made these remarks while chairing a meeting regarding ROW (Right On Way) and construction of transmission lines of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL).
The meeting was informed that the power transmission lines associated with Kishenganga Hydro Electric Power are running from Baramulla-Budgam-Pulwama districts under Double and Multi-Circuit power transmission lines with 75 Kms of length. The total cost of Double and Multi-Circuit power transmission lines project is Rs 150 crore. The Multi-Circuit power transmission line was already completed which are providing better electricity supply to north Kashmir areas. The double circuit power transmission line which is passing from Amargarh Sopore-Wagoora Budgam including some areas of Pulwama district is under progress. The Divisional Commissioner stressed on completion of the transfer of land to the PGCIL on expedited mode.
He directed concerned District Collectors (Land Acquisition) to complete the Private Negotiation Committee (PNC) with land and structure owners, regarding proper compensation of their properties, within a week. No compensation will be provided to the Corridor side (down side area where power transmission line is passing). In case the land owners do not agree, then Compulsory mode of acquisition will be adopted without further delay so that the construction work on double circuit power transmission line did not get delayed.
Khan also asked concerned Deputy Commissioner to send the complete report to the Divisional Commissioner’s office within seven days of time for further action. He stressed upon the revenue officers, engineers of PDD and PGCIL to work with better coordination, added zeal and in synergy with the concerned Deputy Commissioners so that the bottlenecks, if any other, in this project are removed immediately for the benefit of large chunk of population so that round the clock electricity will be provided to the consumers. Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar participated the meeting through video conferencing whereas GM PGCIL, SDM Chadoora, Collector PDD, Assistant Commissioner and other engineers were present in this meeting.