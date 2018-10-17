Consumers fume over increasing fuel prices

Musaib MehrajSrinagar, October 16:
After a brief fall in its prices from Rs 88 per litre from Rs 83 per litre, petrol and diesel prices have once again shot up to Rs 84.67.
Consumers have expressed dismay over the continuous rise in the fuel prices while most of them are mulling to either use the local bus or purchase bicycles.
Ajaz Ahmad Khan, a government employee with R&B department said petrol price hike is burning hole in their pocket.
Khurshid Ahmad, an Engineer by profession said they have to frequently visit petrol filling stations to refill the tank.
“Traveling has become very expensive for commoners. Government should think over it and slash the taxes to bring down the petrol prices,” he said.
Transporters are too feeling the pinch which they said is affecting their business.
“We still charge only Rs 30 for 10 Kms and diesel price is touching Rs 80 mark. How is this possible to feed our families in such circumstances,” he said.