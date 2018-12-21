Consumer forums

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the much awaited bill for strengthening the rights of consumers and providing a mechanism for redressal of their complaints regarding defects in goods and deficiency in services. The bill will replace the central act Consumer Protection Act, 1986 that as per Consumer Affairs Minister (Union) Ram Vilas Paswan has not seen a change in the last three decades. The bill proposes setting up of Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and forums at the District, State and National levels for adjudicating consumer complaints. In J&K, the demand for similar legislation that would safeguard the rights of the consumers and protect them from exploitation has been put forth a long time ago. In almost all cases on conflict between the interests of consumers and manufacturers/producers, the onus is put on consumers when in reality the government has to safeguard rights of consumers. Take for instance, issues like adulterated food, hazardous products, fake and counterfeit products. Even as crores of public money is spent on maintenance of the regulatory authorities and institutions, they have failed to implement the laws meant for protection of consumer rights. Absence of redressal system to settle disputes at state and district levels has bucked up those unscrupulous units and individuals whose sole objective is to earn more profits even if it means compromising on the assured quality of the products. Most of the consumers in the state don’t know whom to approach and the process of filing complaint against the erring units or individuals. It has become more troublesome with consumers and manufacturers being hundreds and thousands of miles apart with the buying and transactions taking place in virtual markets or online. It has been found that online marketers are inflating the MRP and then offering discounts. These are just a few instances of consumer exploitation. Need of the hour is to promote basic rights of consumers, ensure that the rights are protected and resist the market abuses which undermine these rights. Consumer rights experts or groups may be consulted to identify issues and come out with measures to check consumer exploitation. If the forums are established at district level, many consumers will finally get access to justice against any kind of exploitation by manufacturers, or traders. Issues like deciphering misleading advertisements, label reading, avoiding over-consumption, home budgeting, decision making, intelligent shopping, comparative analysis of products and services, managing complaints and grievances should form part of consumer education. The outcome will most likely be determined by how the commission and forum for the said purpose function.