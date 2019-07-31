About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 31, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Consultants to get extra incentives to teach DNB courses

 The consultants who would be posted from the health department to teach Diplomate in National Board (DNB) courses in district hospitals would get extra intensives by National Health Mission (NHM) that has been approved by the Centre.
An official of the health department said the incentives have been approved by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, keeping in view areas where doctors are serving.
He said for Pulwama and Udhampur, the monthly incentives for senior consultant, junior consultant and senior resident would be 10,000, 7000 and 5000, respectively.
Similarly, the approved incentives for Kulgam district for senior consultant, junior consultant and senior resident is 12,000, 10000, 7000 respectively.
The official said, for Poonch, Kupwara and Leh, the senior consultant, junior consultant, senior resident would get an incentive of 25,000, 20000 and 15000 correspondingly.
The move has come to boost medical education and develop the in-house capacity for specialist and super specialist doctors in district hospitals.
Similarly, postgraduate DNB candidates, diploma student and senior residents would get a monthly stipend of rupees 48000, 40000 and 50000 respectively.
The senior and junior consultants are already working in the health department will be posted as per the requirement for DNB courses.
As per officials, for senior residents, NHM would issue advertisement once it gets nod from the National Board of Examination (NBE) after inspection for the courses.
The admission to the three-year course (DNB) would be made as per the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) ranks.
Government is mulling to start DNB courses in medical colleges and district hospitals to give medical education a further push.
State Nodal Officer, DNB Courses, Jitender Mehta said that the approved incentives would be paid by NHM funds.
He said NBE has received 83 applications from medical colleges and district hospitals from J&K to get approval for DNB courses in different specialties.
“District hospital Udampur has become the first hospital to get accreditation for the DNB courses. It would now get incentives through NHM,” he told Rising Kashmir.
The courses are being started to meet the shortage of specialised manpower and this will help the tertiary care hospitals to get rid of huge patient flow.
Mehta said the PG courses would be a game-changer in the health sector and people at the district level would see relief.
“It will improve services and help to decongest burden on tertiary care hospitals,” he said.
On the other side, there are three district hospitals in the valley which are facing infrastructure issues as the buildings are incomplete by constructing agencies.
As per the official, there are difficult areas like Leh, Kargil, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Shopian, Poonch, Raesi, Ramban facing infrastructure as well as manpower issues.
As per officials, though they have been able to follow the norms of National Health Standard for Public Health Facilities, now all eyes are on NBE inspection.
Mission Director, NHM, J&K Bhupinder Kumar said that the idea of DNB courses is to strengthen the availability of human resource at peripheral hospitals.
“Our major hospitals remain overcrowded with patients and quality of care gets affected. The course is meant to provide patient care at district hospitals and this is broad initiative,” he said.

 

 

