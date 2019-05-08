Constructive criticism helps in constructive way

May 08, 2019 | Sheikh Arshid Ahmad

Criticism can be taken as an instrumental thing to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of an individual. Normally people often do criticism over usual activities of people and are not bound to do so. But in some specific areas of human endeavors, the form of criticism can be done in a highly specialized and technical way.

To criticize someone it does not necessarily mean "to find fault", but the word is often taken a kind of misnomer to find fault. Criticism can be used to check out the actual progress of someone's life. Often it involves active disagreement with the activities and progress of others but criticism is an exploration of the different sides of someone's activity or progress. People often take criticism as something unpleasant, but there are friendly criticisms and people find a great pleasure in it and this kind of criticism can be taken as constructive one.

Constructive criticism is a kind of evaluation and interpretation which helps an individual to change his weaknesses into strengths. If there are weaknesses, whenever they come under someone's constructive criticism then it must be taken for granted to overcome the weaknesses to change them into constructive one as it helps to shape the future, to orient misdirected goals and to achieve positivity in life.

If Criticism is used in academic point of view, on experimentations and observations, then new things and ideas are created and this helps the students and readers to develop a new ideology and lays a solid foundation in different branches of knowledge and information. Someone evaluates his performance by taking criticism from criticizer or takes feedback and uses them in well directed ways.

Personally I experienced the fact how constructive criticism works. In one of the morning assemblies a student from grade 6th criticized me openly in front of students and teachers about taking the classes in unscheduled time. As an administrator and owner of the school I realized my mistake and pondered over the situation in gravity and took it as challenge and started to focus on all school matters. This infused me with new energy, enthusiasm and helped me to work positively. This resulted in the smooth functioning of the school in a better and flourished way. This happened when I took the criticism in a positive and constructive way. Later I awarded the said student in order to encourage healthy and constructive criticism.

We must work on our weaknesses and try to convert them into constructive feedback. This can help to fix all the bottlenecks and loopholes in our lives. Any healthy and constructive criticism can provide solutions to our problems. We must not react in a hurry if someone criticizes us as. We should always keep in mind that successful people are counted in terms of how they change criticism into constructive way.

(Author is a Research Scholar)

sheikharshid663@gmail.com