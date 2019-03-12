Construction of IIM campus: MoU signed for use of land

March 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A memorandum of understanding was on Monday signed between State Higher Education Department and Indian Institute of Management Jammu for use of 80 hectare land at village Jagti Jammu for the construction of permanent campus of the institute.

As per an official, the MoU was signed by Commissioner Secretary Higher Education and Director IIM in presence of Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai.