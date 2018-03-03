Construction Company digs roads for ‘useless sewerage’ system in Anantnag

Shafat MirAnantnag:
As if the bumpy and the potholed roads in the main town of Anantnag were not enough to give a tough time to commuters that the district administration is now letting an influential construction agency to dig roads for what locals and experts call a ‘Useless Sewerage’ system.
The construction agency, (name withheld) has dug several roads in the main town to lay an underground sewerage system pipes under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) at an estimated cost of 16.81 crore rupees for Urban Environment Engineering Department (UEED).
Insiders say, the work currently being done is an utter wastage of tax payers’ money as the pipes being laid cannot take even the flow from more than five latrines given the small diameter of the pipes laid by this agency. All these pipes are being laid in a haphazard and unplanned manner “to spend the allocated money before March”, adds the source.
A Delhi based private firm, IPE Global, has been tasked with the overall monitoring of this project, which officials claim is an internationally reputed agency.
“The main issue is that the agency has laid pipes, which are too narrow to carry the sewerage. The pipes have been laid at places like High Ground of Anantnag, where there are no residential houses or any markets. Also, the pipes have been laid at a ‘Dip Point’ like at Ahli Hadees Eid Gah near Ashajipora and the UEED department expects the sewerage to pass upwards from the pipes.
In Danter area, which lies outside the peripheries of Anantnag town, the pipes have been simply ‘buried’ in the ground as there is no inlet or outlet to these pipes.
“It is a gimmick by this influential contractor to spend the money before it gets lapsed. This so called town drainage system which is going to serve no purpose,” says an insider.
The digging of vital K P Road and Industrial Estate road has raised eyebrows and even the locals have started questioning the motive of the administration, given these roads already have a newly built deep drainage system on both the sides.
“If we already have a deep drainage system running on both sides of the K P Road, which was built no more than a decade, what is the point in digging the road which is the identity of the Anantnag town? The already existing deep drainage system does not let the water remain stagnant then what purpose will these small pipes serve. It is an utter wastage of money and the sane people in the administration are expecting a tiny 12 inch pipe to carry the sewerage of thousands of houses,” says a local.
Sources also added that the construction agency may not have taken a proper NOC from the R&B department, “as the restoration charges alone will run in crores to this constructing agency”.
“For digging few holes to lay an optic fiber cable, for which the entire stretch of the road is not needed to be dug, we are rarely given the permission by the related departments that too after we provide the requisite charges for restoration of those spots. If the construction agency is digging up the entire road, firstly the level of the main road like K P Road can’t match and restore to its previous order, also the amount will run into crores for the same”, says a contractor.
However, no official from the R&B department was available for comment as the office has been locked down by the protesting contractors while the officials have switched off their phones.
Assistant Executive Engineer, for UEED Sub Division Anantnag, Shameem Ahmed maintains that the project has been designed by nationally approved consultants and this particular project can tackle the sewage of entire main town properly.
“All our projects are designed by well known consultants who take all the technical parameters and specifications into consideration. Anybody may have doubts regarding the diameter of the pipes being laid for this sewerage system but for this project we have tied up with a consultant of national repute who knows their business. It is not under our jurisdiction to use or suggest the pipes as per our liking and whatever is being executed currently that has been approved and recommended by the consultant, by the chief engineer and the commissioner secretary. The project has been designed in a scientific manner and the pipes will be sufficient to carry the sewage up to the sewage treatment plant in Anantnag, which will be constructed as part of this project. All the sewerage will flow under a proper mechanism, which will include motors at some places for maintaining the proper flow,” says AEE UEED, sub Division Anantnag.
0 Comment(s)