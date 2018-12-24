Constructing mosque easy, following its spirit need of hour: Mirwaiz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 23:
Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and President of Mutahida Majlis Ulama Sunday laid the foundation stone of Masjid-e-Abu Bakr (RA) at Nawa Kadal.
In his address on the occasion Mirwaiz while defining the essence and necessity of a mosque in Islam as a sacred place for worshiping Almighty Allah said it also has an important role in highlighting and addressing issues faced by the society.
Mirwaiz said that constructing a mosque is an easy task but following its spirit like spreading a culture of good deeds and worship of Almighty is need of the hour. He said knowing the centrality of mosques Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) first of all constructed Masjid-e-Quba soon after he migrated from Makkah to Madina.
He said, mosques being a place of worship should also be centres of purification of soul and to address religious, social and political issues. Mirwaiz stressed the younger generation to contribute in keeping the essence of Masjids alive in letter and spirit, by being associated with them on daily basis.
On the occasion a large number of youth and locals were also present.