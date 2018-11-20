Construct 60,000 IHHTs under SBM to meet original target: CS to officials

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 19:
Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Monday urged the officials of the implementing agencies to complete the original mission target of constructing 60,000 Individual Household Toilets (IHHTs), which was based on the demand received earlier across 80 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of the State.
According to an official, he said this as he chaired the 6th State Level Apex Committee meeting of the flagship Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).
According to an official, Financial Commissioner, H&UDD, Principal Secretary, Finance Department, Principal Secretary, Planning Development & Monitoring Department, Secretary, Rural development Department, Commissioner, JMC/SMC, Director, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) Jammu/Kashmir, Director (Planning), H&UDD and other officers were present, the official added.
The Apex Committee reviewed the implementation of the programme and the component wise progress achieved by the implementing agencies viz JMC, SMC, DULB-J and DULB-K, the official said.
The official said it was informed that about 34000 Individual Household Toilets (IHHTs) and 800 Community Toilets/Public Toilets (CTs) have been constructed under the programme till date. Nearly, 3000 IHHTs and 1350 CTs are under construction at the moment.
“You have completed nearly 37,000 IHHTs, now focus on the remaining 23,000 and allocate these rationally across the ULBs and let these be beneficiary led” Chief Secretary said the implementing agencies. He also called for involving the newly elected ULBs to ensure effective ward wise implementation and monitoring of the programme.
The Apex Committee also reviewed the status of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Component of the SBM (U).
After detailed deliberations on the establishment of Integrated SWM facilities, the Apex Committee asked the Department to come up with viable model for construction of these facilities and place the same before the Committee in its next meeting on 5th December, the official said.