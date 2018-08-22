Constitution of local bodies would empower people at grass root level: JKNPP

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Hailing the Governor for initiating the much-awaited exercise for holding of local bodies polls in the state, JKNPP Chairman, Harsh Dev Singh, on Tuesday said that constitution of local bodies would empower people at grass root level.
In a statement, he urged upon the party leadership to reach out to the masses so as to ensure maximum participation of the public in the said elections.
“Democratic decentralization was the soul of a healthy and vibrant democracy which aimed at providing local self govt at the grass root level.”
He said that the Governor had broken the “jinx” by issuing categorical instructions to the authorities concerned to prepare for the said elections.
He was addressing a meeting of Panthers Party office bearers and workers in Jammu Party Headquarters today.
Lambasting the previous coalition governments for allegedly having caused “colossal loss to the state in terms of funding for state local bodies”, Singh said that the 14th Finance Commission had announced an award of 4161 crore for the state, which included 3117.36 crore for Rural local bodies and 1044.51 crore for Urban local bodies with a precondition that funds would be released only if elected local bodies were constituted in the state.
He claimed that around 80% of the said funds had already got lapsed in view of the duration of 14th Finance Commission commencing from April 1, 2015 and ending on 31st March, 2020.
Holding the previous governments “responsible and accountable” for huge losses to the state, Singh alleged that “motivated delay and repeated postponements for vested political interests of the same despite the state Elections Authorities having indicated their preparedness on scores of occasions”.