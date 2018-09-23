Constitute fact finding commission: Mirwaiz to UNHRC

Srinagar:
In order to further strengthening its diplomatic activities, Hurriyat Conference (M) today demanded UN Human Rights Council to establish a Fact Finding Commission to inquire into gross human rights violations committed by government forces in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement issued here, the party spokesperson said that the demand was made by the convener Hurriyat Conference (M) Pakistan administered Kashmir Chapter, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi during a meeting he had with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet at the sidelines of 39th session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.
During the meeting Naqshbandi hailed the High Commissioner on behalf of Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and people of Kashmir for her statement during 39th session of Human rights Council at Geneva wherein she said "the people of Kashmir have exactly the same rights to justice and dignity as people all over the world”.
The APHC convener told High Commissioner that her statement and the report of Human Rights Commissioner on the situation of Jammu and Kashmir, has given a hope to the Kashmiri people that OHCHR cares for the dignity and rights of the Kashmiri people.
“But sadly India has failed to show any respect to this report, instead increased its military repression,” the spokesperson said. “The Kashmiri people demanded establishment of a fact finding commission for enquiry as recommended in the report of the High Commissioner, dated 14th June 2018 to Jammu and Kashmir on urgent basis so that human rights violations committed here are brought to the notice of the world.”
Meanwhile, APHC has paid glowing tributes to the five militants in Sumlar Bandipora area of North Kashmir.
“Lingering Kashmir issue is consuming precious lives day in and day out and there is high need to resolve the Kashmir issue, so that the further destruction of lives and property is stopped,” the party spokesperson said.