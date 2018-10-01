Constable booked under PSA for ATM frauds

Srinagar, Sep 30:
Police on Sunday booked a constable Ajaz ahmad Khan son of Sonnaullah Khan resident of Hyhama under Public Safety Act.
In a statement police said that during investigation of case FIR No 69/2018 under section 420, 320 RPC of police station Pantha Chowk, Khan was found involved in 11 ATM theft cases in different police stations of Jammu and Kashmir. The accused is a police constable and is currently under suspension.
After in-depth investigation and analysis of CCTV footage, the culprit was arrested and recommended for Public Safety Act.
The PSA Warrant was issued by DM Srinagar and the thief was shifted to Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jsammu.
The impartial and professional investigation in the case have been highly hailed and appreciated by the general people.