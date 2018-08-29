Constable arrested with heroin in Jammu

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at August 29, 2018 01:27 PM 0Comment(s)687views


Press Trust of India

Jammu

A police constable was arrested here with 20-gram heroin, a police said today.



He was identified as Special Grade Constable of 7th battalion of JK Armed Police Nisar Ahmed, a resident of south Kashmir's Pulwama, they said. 



The arrest was made yesterday by a police team during a routine security check. 

He tried to escape but the team chased and caught hold of him, they said, adding 20 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession.

A case has been registered at Gandhi Nagar Police Station and further investigation is on, they said.

