Constable arrested with heroin in Jammu

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
A police constable was arrested here with 20-gram heroin, a police said today.
He was identified as Special Grade Constable of 7th battalion of JK Armed Police Nisar Ahmed, a resident of south Kashmir's Pulwama, they said.
The arrest was made yesterday by a police team during a routine security check.
He tried to escape but the team chased and caught hold of him, they said, adding 20 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession.
A case has been registered at Gandhi Nagar Police Station and further investigation is on, they said.