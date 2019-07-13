Consolidated workers engaged on political considerations to be shown door

July 13, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

The government has asked all the departments to furnish the list of consolidated workers to remove those who may have been appointed fraudulently by politicians.

This is aimed to further tighten the noose on corruption and illegal appointments and comes days after the state government cancelled the list of appointments in the Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB).

The consolidated workers were engaged on monthly remuneration less than the minimum daily wage rates.

According to an official order issued by Finance department all the departments have been asked to provide information about “date of engagement under the state/central scheme as well as source of funding and monthly remuneration of consolidated workers”.

“In order to have firm figures of consolidated workers, who are working on monthly remuneration less than the minimum daily wage rates, the departments need to provide information about their name and other particulars,” reads the order.

Administrative secretaries of the departments have been asked to furnish the details of consolidated workers till 31 July this year.

The order comes months after Governor’s administration imposed ban on engagement of casual, seasonal, adhoc, consolidated, contractual, need-based and daily-rated workers. The governor had also said that any new engagement of casual workers is any department can only be made with the prior approval of the government through the Finance Department.

Governor has also asked top officials to strictly follow the orders and speedily dispose of all the files pertaining to graft within 10 days.

About 60,000 contractual, consolidated and daily wagers are working in government departments and, sources said, most of them are political appointees.

According to the officials, the Governor administration after quashing 2016 job selections in KVIB is mulling to disengage the services of illegally appointed consolidated works and daily wagers.

“The departments have been asked to provide details of these workers as the aim is to find out the particulars and check the process of their appointments. If it is found that these are illegally appointed, the daily rated workers will be removed from the job,” officials said.

They said the Governor has also given free hand to State Vigilance Commission (SVC) and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to work on cases of corruption.