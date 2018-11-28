Consistent early snowfall shall help glaciers regain their shape: Environmentalists

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Nov 27:
After witnessing a huge loss of glacial mass during the recent past due to the adverse climate, experts believe that the glaciers could regain their earlier shape if Kashmir receives early snowfalls consistently for a few years.
Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Head of the Department of Earth Sciences, Kashmir University, said the glacier health would improve if there will be a good amount of snowfall for the next four years.
“This year, early snowfall, especially in the month of November, has improved the health of glaciers,” Romshoo said.
According to the earlier study conducted by Romshoo and researcher Khalid Omar Murtaza, revealed that the total glaciated area of nine benchmark glaciers had fallen from 29 square kilometers in 1980 to 23.81 square kilometers in 2013.
According to them, the glaciers in the state lose 1-meter thickness and 18 meters of length every year.
Romshoo said, “Whenever we talk of glaciers, we take a long perspective of glaciers like since decades what has happened to the glaciers. Last year the dry spell and the unprecedented water levels were problematic.”
He said that early snowfall in November is due to the climatic changes but it’s good for glaciers. “These are erratic weather patterns which are indicators of climatic changes.”
“According to the Meteorological Department, there had been snowfall in November in 1986. And after a gap of 32 years, this year valley has witnessed an early snowfall, which will prove good for the glaciers,” Romshoo said.
He said the valley has seen the trend of increasing temperature and decreasing snowfall in the previous years." But this year was different and the early snowfall in November created a history."
He said the valley has enough water and there is a need for an informed and long-term strategy to optimally utilize our precious water resources in light of the changing climate and depleting cryosphere (snow and glaciers).
Meanwhile, Sonam Lotus, Director, Meteorological Department Kashmir said that Kashmir is expected to receive heavy snowfall this winters.
“In the months of January and February we are expecting a good amount of snowfall which is good for the glaciers, environment and the water resources in the valley,” he said.
He, however, said that it is difficult to predict whether there will be early snowfall for the next four years.
“If the glaciers will receive a heavy amount of snowfall, it will be good and make the glaciers healthy,” Sonum said.
Sonam said that the November snowfall was not unusual, “there has been a snowfall in November in the past.”
“No doubt, the early snowfall this year has been destructive for the farmers but it was very good for the overall environment in the valley. There may or may not be snowfall in the month of November for the next years. We cannot say anything. But this winter, the valley would witness a good amount of snowfall which is good for tourism as well, “he said.
Meanwhile, Environmentalist Dr. Abdul Majeed Kak said that the successive governments of Jammu and Kashmir had always been "ignorant" towards the environment in the state.
He said the glaciers are melting silently due to the rising temperature and pollution levels.