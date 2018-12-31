Consistency key to success, says Class 10 topper

Srinagar:
Haya Javid Kirmani, this year’s class 10 topper, with 98 per cent marks from Harvard Educational Institute, Habak, Naseem Bagh said that “consistency in studies is the key to success.”
Talking to local newsgathering agency, Kashmir News Service (KNS) over phone, Kirmani said, “Focused approach and consistency in studies is key to success,” she said. “The most important factor for a student is to take studies as a pleasure but not a burden.” She said, adding “students taking studies as a burden can’t achieve success in any examination.”
With an overall pass percentage of 75 per cent, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) declared results of 10th standard (regular) annual examination 2018 for Kashmir division.
In an overall pass percentage of 75.44, boys have outshined girls with a 76.41 percent against 74.40 percent.
Pertinently Kirmani has secured 498 marks out of a grand total of 500 marks in this year’s matriculation examinations the results of which were announced by Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education Saturday evening.
Chairperson JKBOSE Vineeta Pandita said of 55,472 candidates appeared in the examination of which 38,939 qualified the exams while 2907 candidates have to reappear for the examination.