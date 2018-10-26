Conservation of environment and religion

Environmental awareness and protection of natural resources is an integral part of Islamic belief
Bashir Haji
The Holy Quran says: “It is He who has appointed you viceroys on the earth: that He may try you in what he has given you,” (Surah 6:165). “Sky raised high, balance ordered and men advised not to imbalance the systems,” (Al Quran Surat Al Rahman verse 6, 7 and 8).
When Allah created universe, He created biotic life including plants and animals along with abiotic factors like light, air, water, soil, etc. or in other words heavenly bodies like stars, plants, oceans, seas, mountains etc. These abiotic factors constitute what is called environment.
Biotic and abiotic factors are inter-dependent and destruction or disturbance of single factor can affect the whole system. So protection of such systems and factors is an important aspect of Islam.
Being bodyguards of earth, it is the responsibility of Muslims to care for the environment in a protective manner. Allah’s creations and man in relationship has responsibility to maintain ecological balance created by Allah. Protection of environment is of immense importance in Islam and mankind has to ensure safe custody of the environment.
Energy flow, food web and food chains
Sun is the ultimate source of energy for planet earth. The energy emitted from sun is trapped by producers (green plants) passed on to herbivores then to carnivores and finally to decomposers.
It is duty of mankind to safe guard this sequence not for his betterment but for all creatures living on this planet. “God has created (Subzah), a green pigment in producers which is a tiny factory in green parts of plants producing carbohydrates continuously,” (Al-Quran).
Food webs and food chains are playing their role in maintaining ecological balance and if such chains are disturbed by greedy actions of man, it can cause havoc which in turn can be very disastrous not only for humans but for all creatures.
Global warming
Global warming should be taken very seriously. It is a real danger that threatens our existence. For this sorry state of the planet, we have no one but ourselves to blame.
Each one of us individually is responsible for it if we do not fall in the category of mass producers responsible for carbon emission that harms the earth’s atmosphere. We definitely are mass consumers who derive such mindless economics.
Emission of carbon and its products in air causes greenhouse effect, which in turn is responsible for global warming. Greenery for conservation and protection of environment has immense importance in Islam.
It is not only the legal but also moral duty of humankind particularly Muslims to protect this valuable wealth gifted by Allah.
This is illustrated in the following traditions: Narrated by Anas Bin Malik (RA) that Allah’s messenger (saw) said, “There is none amongst the Muslims who plants a tree or sows seeds and then a bird, or a person or an animal eats from it, but is regarded as a charitable gift from him,” (Bukhari).
Plants are the only source that utilise the carbon dioxide gas being continuously emitted in atmosphere by uncontrolled actions of human beings so to manufacture oxygen and carbohydrate. So plants are lungs of this planet that purify the air, which we breathe in.
Islam is against cutting and destruction of plants and trees unnecessarily as is evident in the following hadith: Abdullah ibn Habshi reported that Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said: “He who cuts a tree (without justification) Allah will send him to hell fire,” (Abu Dawood).
The devastation caused by deforestation in many countries causes soil erosion and kills many of the biodiversity of the earth. Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA), a great saint and poet has rightly said: “As long as there are trees, there is life”. ‘An Poshi Teli Yeli Wan Poshi’
Annihilation of atmosphere
Human ravenousness and shameless acquisitiveness have begotten a giant which is ready to eat greedily us all. Many of us fail to realise that looking after environment is equally the remit of those who believe in God.
Polluting the air, poisoning the rivers, cutting trees, destroying flora and fauna, will not only have repercussions in this world but also have an impact on the life here of the perpetuators. God loves those who keep themselves pure and clean.
Repetitive of garbage littered streets and overflowing sewage create havoc during festivals in the shape of gloryness left on streets.
Suffocation caused to elderly by the smoke enveloping the entire neighbourhood when residents set fire their rubbish.
Agony caused by loud music or preachers unsolicited sermons from a loudspeaker are so many examples.
Use of excessive pesticides, insecticides, chemicals has not only polluted soil, air but water badly. This impurity has badly affected food chains and food webs, different strata of water bodies and aquatic life.
DDT and other chemicals has entered the bodies of aquatic life through pisces effecting their egg shell (making them very thin and weak), resulting extinction of so many aquatic species.
Use of pesticides has also killed our friendly insects like the bees (a tiny insect) are factories which give honey, a gift of God, not only the food, an antibiotic and a medicine to cure scores of human diseases.
It is mentioned in the holy Quran: “Bees suck the sap of all types of flowers (wild and domestic) and act as per the will of Allah. A coloured liquid is ejected from their abdomen a cure for people,” (Al-Quran Surah Al Nahal Verse 68-69).
Significance of cleanliness
Every faith and civilization stresses the importance of cleanliness. Historically, cleanliness has been considered as one of the important factors by which to judge civilizations or society’s development. Islam emphasis on cleanliness and purity both physically and spirituality.
In Islam, spiritual purity is linked to physical cleanliness and purity. More importantly, cleanliness is termed as indispensable fundamentals of faith. However, this fundamental and powerful tenant of our faith, unfortunately, is not reflected in our society practically.
Serious reflection is required on our individual as well as collective practices in order to make this valuable principle of Islam part of our lives.
There are many verses in the Holy Quran which reflect the importance of cleanliness. For example, Allah says: “Truly Allah loves those who turn to Him constantly and He loves those who keep themselves clean,” (2:222).
In the Quran worship and seeking Allah’s love is conditional with cleanliness and purity as the holy book says: “In it (Mosque) are men who love to clean and to purify themselves. And Allah loves those who make themselves clean and pure,” (9:108). Furthermore, in one of jis sayings the holy Prophet (PBUH) has termed cleanliness as half of faith.
Resource conservation and environmental protection
Islam gives importance to a single matter that human face on this planet and reflects a positive image as regards environmental protection. The Islamic attitude towards use of natural resources is not only based on prohibition of over exploitations but also on sustainable development.
The Quran says: “Oh children of Adam … eat and drink but waste not by excess, for Allah loves not the wasters,” (Surah: 31).
In Islamic perspective, the use of natural resources is taught by fourth Caliph Hazarat Ali ibn Abu Talib (RA) who said: “Take of it gladly so long as you are the benefactor not a despoiler a cultivator not a destroyer.”
All human beings, animals, wildlife, arthropods enjoy the right to share earth’s resources. Man’s misuse of any resource is prohibited as the juristic principle says: “What leads to the prohibited is itself prohibited.”
Abu Musa (RA) a Governor of Al-Basrah addressed the people saying: “I was sent to you by Umar ibn Khatab (RA) in order to teach you the Book of your lord (the Quran) the Sunnah (of your Prophet) and to clean your streets.”
Also Abu Hurairah (RA) reported that the messenger of Allah (PBUH) forbade that a person relieve himself in a water source or on a path or in a place of shade or in the burrow of a living creature.
These values highlight Islamic stress on avoiding pollution of critical resources and importance of cleanliness. “Do not urinate in a hole as it can be a habitat of an insect,” Prophet’s (SAW) advice.
Spreading environmental awareness
It is essential to provide civic education in order to train the younger generations of the society. Educational institutions should demonstrate cleanliness in their premises. Students should be involved in cleaning process, use of dustbins should be strictly followed.
Media can play its role to educate and sensitise the masses about the importance of cleanliness and disadvantages of unhygienic way of life. Religious institutions can play their role to educate and sensitize the masses about the importance of cleanliness in light of Islamic teachings.
Environment awareness can be realized by popularisation of social networking among young generations making it very easier to spread environmental awareness using Facebook, Twitter, Google .
Quick response codes (QR codes) can be an effective method which can be used in colleges and university campuses. Afforestation is to be encouraged keeping plants around your home, school or workshops is not only aesthetic and decorative but also keeps you healthy and improve indoor air quality.
According to Hazart Jabir (RA) reported that Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said: “No Muslim, who plants a shoot, except that whatever is eaten or stolen from it, or anything obtains the least thing from it, is considered (like paying alms) giving on his behalf until the day of judgement,” (Muslim).
Environmental awareness and protection of natural resources is an integral part of Islamic belief. As viceroys of Allah on this earth we have to use natural resources in a sustainable manner in order to ensure that Allah’s blessings continue.
The principle of natural justice is simply illustrated by the rule that while making ablutions, one should be abstemious in the use of water even if a river is at your disposal.
As human beings we are keepers of all creations, including soil, air, water, animals and trees. A major objective of Islamic teaching and Prophet (PBUH) traditions are to build and maintain a healthy and clean environment which is devoid of any source of pollution and misuse.