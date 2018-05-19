Conscientious role of people pivotal for Dal, Nigeen Lake conservation: Tassaduq Mufti

Directs pacing up de-weeding, cleaning of water bodies
SRINAGAR:
Minister for Tourism, Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, today visited the interiors of Dal and Nageen Lakes to take stock of the ongoing de-weeding and cleaning process at these water bodies.
The Minister went around Chinar Park, Dalgate, Nehru Park, Zabarwan Park, SKICC, Dal Lake and Nageen lake interiors and took on spot assessment of the conservation efforts by the concerned agencies.
On the occasion, the Minister directed for pacing up of de-weeding and cleaning process and asked the concerned for the immediate removal of junk from the shoreline of the lake. He also directed the concerned for monitoring the cleaning process of the lakes, besides getting regular feedback regarding the process.
He said that the lakes hold a special heritage value for the state and urged the people to play their role as conscious citizens in conservation and protection of these water bodies.
He appealed the general public to avoid polluting the water bodies and not to encourage in anyway encroachment of the lakes area and directed the concerned to take strict action against the people trying to disturb the ecology and environment of the water bodies.
The Minister stressed on improving coordination among the departments so that tangible results are achieved on the ground to restore pristine glory of these water bodies.
He also stressed for conducting environmental awareness programmes about the conservation and importance of natural resources.
The Minister was accompanied by officials of Tourism Department, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) and other allied departments.