Conscience versus biometric machines

Reyaz Ahmad Mir
reyazmir58@gmail.com
Online biometric attendance system has created a helter-skelter all along. But, the people born as disciplined or trained or socialised so enjoy the system. There is no difference to them and no change in their routine because they are by default cordoned by the nerves of their own conscience to be what they are entrusted with.
Their in-build mechanism is, indeed, so vibrant that they don’t need any technology to monitor or pull them to work.
Man is said to be the best creation so is he doing wonders all the time and all the way. He is powerful, intelligent and efficient beyond doubt.
From lower stratum of earth to the surface of moon and beyond, his mission-exploration is a movement, unabated. What comes between is his domain of inquisition he is filled to his depth.
But, he is also weak, fearful and sometimes callous too. Selfishness is also marked with his selflessness, easily. He displays his promptness but at times gives up the upright virtue and takes refuge in the shell of excuses. That doesn’t suit his stature, his special status. Receding down means to forget his unique being he is bestowed with.
Biometric machine has taken over what was actually the job of our conscience, our commitment and responsibility. We are witnessing strange scenes, stories and shows.
Officers and officials equally run at the same speed in the morning to punch the machine to register their attendance well in time. This is a machine. It has no sentiments no feelings and admits no excuses.
Thus, the tension of attendance monitors is plainly over. But it raised the mercury level high among those who were habitual of flipping the work place. They are under stress and selfishly pray the system goes down. They are always buzzing the system is not mandatory because of court orders. Whatever the court instructions, it has to be fully mechanized today or tomorrow.
Let the Aadhaarenrolment process be completed. All things will be put in one straight line. Then such people would find the relief only during clamp down of Internet connectivity or some systemic fault.
We will see the people who raise their hue and cry over the blockade of Internet because of situation, may be genuine too, shall have no issue now. Because their own issue will be resolved.
The truant people are in trouble. Their routine of excuses are no longer to do now. Even the genuine problem or emergency is beyond the comprehension of this device. They are trying to explore the alternatives to their satisfaction. They can because, the negatives they are loaded with help them to find out. How disgraceful it is that in some places, as shared by some well-wishers, such people press the finger in morning and leave. They come again for departure and punch the device. Here the machine is helpless. It only controls time-in and time-out. What you do during the day is again what your conscience allows you to do.
Time-in attendance at accurate time in offices has gone up in leaps; this is encouraging but embarrassing too.
Encouraging; because output is expected to increase. It is embarrassing because it means a humiliating defeat of our dignity and self-respect. It is clear that we are not performing now being technologically forced to do. Why there was a need to bring the system in place? No one takes a pause for self-introspection. It is all because of the leniency, negligence and indifferent attitude we have been showing towards our duties. This is a moral illness, a matter of concern for our collective conscience.
Technological evolution is right and it will continue to take over the manual job. But, here the intention is to bring the humans under control. The role shifted to machines from conscience and chair.
It is more than that we witness in other societies- indeed progressive societies. Their motive is to expedite. They are already regular and punctual. Here resources are still being used to pull us to be in time and catch us hold to stay till time-out.
We will not change by devices. The best change agent installed in our body is our conscience. If that is dead.
If that is like a corpse only to be carried by us with no weight, we shall always remain in search of excuses and ways to sabotage all that comes on way to our truancy, dishonesty and discontentment. This is disgusting how conscience is making a way for machines to trample down conscious souls.