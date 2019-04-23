Cong’s NSS plan proposes putting contentious JK issues on the backburner

April 23, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Killing militants not a measure of success, conflict resolution: NSS plan

The National Security Strategy (NSS) plan of Congress unveiled Sunday has stressed on putting the contentious issues regarding Jammu Kashmir on the backburner while stating that killing militants was not a primary measure of success or conflict resolution in the State.

The NSS plan revealed by Congress leader and former GOC Northern Command, Lt Gen (Retd) D S Hooda proposes to initiate intra-state dialogue between three regions of the State along with bringing in a new surrender policy and countering the “radicalisation” in the Valley.

“There is a need to initiate structured programmes that bring together civil society members, family groups, educationists, religious teachers and even surrendered militants in an effort to roll back radicalisation,” the NSS plan reads.

The plan has proposed a multi-pronged approach to tackle the Kashmir issue, which as per the document, has transnational and internal dimensions.

Stressing on the need to deal with Pakistan, the document proposes building a long-term consistent strategy both diplomatic and economic to put pressure on them.

The NSS plan proposes India to remain prepared for unilateral, limited military actions against “militant outfits” across the border like the “surgical strikes” carried out in the past.

The document has also asserted on the need for immediately bringing in calm on the streets and reducing violence levels in the Valley after which a long-term resolution to the “difficult problem” can be devised.

“The calm will come only if we deal with the people of J&K with empathy and understanding for which contentious issues that provide a trigger for more disturbances should currently be kept on the backburner, while attempts are made to arrive at a political consensus on these subjects,” the NSS plan of the Congress reads.

On the surrender policy, the document states that a new and a holistic policy could drastically cut down the growing recruitment levels among militant ranks.

The plan states that perceptions and fear of future among the youth had been a key factor in triggering and sustaining the conflict in the State and the government should attempt to replace uncertainty and fear with hope.

“Transparent and visible actions along with meaningful outreach to the people, in particular to the youth should be initiated,” the document reads.

“There must be a clearly defined political objective that aims to mainstream Jammu Kashmir with rest of India. This will provide clear guidelines for the security forces to formulate their military strategy and define matrics for realistically gauging success,” the document reads.

The plan proposes not to rule out dialogue with Pakistan.

“However, talks with Pakistan must be structured and further progress must be based on visible results. Confidence building measures cannot be pursued if there is a daily flare-up on the borders and infiltration continues,” the document states adding that both India and Pakistan must also seriously engage on the nuclear issue.