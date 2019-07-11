Congress won’t be cowed down by false propaganda: Mir

July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir has said that Congress won’t be cowed down by the false and fictitious propaganda, while having the potential to defeat the divisive and misleading politics by the BJP-RSS in the country.

Mir also said that Rahul Gandhi will continue to be the role model for all the Congress Workers, besides he will continue to inspire them to side with the truth and honesty. JKPCC President was a dressing Senior Party workers and leaders at Verinag in Anantnag today.

Addressing the meeting, Mir said that Congress has the legacy of serving people without any discrimination, while having never compromised on their urges and aspirations for electoral gains, as that the Party believes in transparency, justice and equality and won’t compromise on its stated position of maintaining secular fabric and unity in the country.

Mir said Congress has the potential to defeat opportunistic & misleading politics unleashed by the BJP in the country, but at the same time, he felt confident that people would realize that it was only Congress which has the capability to represent them in true sense, for the fact, Congress has always respected people’s sentiments and emotions.

Mir asked the BJP to concentrate on development of the country and people rather than misleading them on sensitive & emotional issues, also cautioned it (BJP) over defaming the Congress Party in order to gain political mileage saying that BJP can no longer befool people for the sake of power.

“The last five years of BJP rule has witnessed erosion of democratic institutions, mob lynching, divisions between the communities encouraged by the BJP-RSS for the sake of remaining in power, cow vigilantism and what not, but the right-thinking people have condemned these anti people moves, from time to time and they will continue to raise their voices against the wrong policies of BJP RSS,” he said.

On this occasion Mir said Rahul Gandhi will continue to be the role model for all the Congress men in the Country, as he has always been honest to the Nation and people and was fighting a war against the divisive and opportunist politics launched by BJP RSS, to the best of his ability.

“Developmental scenario in JK has come to stand still, people have suffered enormously in absence of the elected Govt on all counts. Mere tall claims and hollow slogans with regard to development of people won’t serve any purpose, there was need to reach out to people and give them an opportunity to elect their representatives to ensure that their concerns won’t go unheard & unattended,” Mir told the Centre.

Taking the opportunity of the workers meeting G.A. Mir urged upon the Govt to take urgent measures to macadamize the Verinag Feeder Road, Verinag Omoh Road, Shankerpora road and Nowpora Shangran road to ensure respite to local population.