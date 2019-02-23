Congress will fight divisive forces in JK: Mir

Commends party cadres for helping distressed students, traders across India
Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Friday lauded party men for reaching out to the distressed Kashmiris across various states of India.
In a statement issued here, Mir praised the Congress leaders, workers especially the frontal organizations Youth Congress & NSUI for helping Kashmiri Students and businessmen in different states and ensured their safe return to valley.
Mir also expressed gratitude to Government of Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi and Party Leader in Jammu and elsewhere for giving protection to Kashmir people who were being assaulted by right wing activists in the wake of Pulwama attack.
Mir commended the Party leaders especially the Youth Congress and NSUI for working tireless to ensure safety of Kashmir Students and businessmen putting up in different States and providing them food and shelter in the time of distress and fear.
He said the rank and file of the party along with NSUI & Youth Congress leaders and workers left no stone unturned to ensure safety and all help to the students putting up in Dehrudun, Muzaffar Nagar, Patna, Muradabad, Kota Jaipur, Haryana Chandigarh, Katholi, Pune Gwalior, Bjopal who were fearing assault on them by the right wing activists.
Although Congress party was made up to work for the people and safeguard the secular fabric of the country, but the way Congress Party leaders and functionaries worked for safety and security of the people was commendable and inspiring.
“Congress Party doesn’t believe in giving hype to social work done by its leaders and workers which is the hallmark of the Party, but it gives me immense pleasure to express my gratitude to all the Congress Leaders and workers for ensuring safety and safe return of Students and businessmen from different to valley people,” Mir said. He also expressed gratitude to SIKH Community for providing shelter, Transport and food to Kashmiri students.
He said the various rights wing activists in Jammu and other parts of the country remained hell bent upon to damage the age-old tradition of friendship and religious brotherhood, but the timely help by Congress cadres in different states defeated their designs thereby ensuring the safety of people. “Congress will continue to fight against the divisive forces harming age old tradition of amity and harmony in the Country,” he said. “Congress Party doesn’t have a habit of politicizing its’ good or social work, for the fact, Congress Party feels duty bound to reach out to people and help them in the hour of distress,” he said.