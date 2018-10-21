Congress victory despite BJP’s muscle, money power: Monga

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 20:
While thanking the voters across the state for making Congress candidates successful in urban local body elections, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Vice President and MLC G N Monga today said the party’s victory came despite the BJP using muscle and money power to win seats.
In a statement to KNS, he said from Ladakh region to Kashmir, from Chenab Valley to Pir Panjal, Congress has won despite all odds and the credit for this goes to all workers and leaders of the Congress and the voters of the state. “The people of the state have shown the way how to reject the communal forces. The BJP used muscle and money power to win the polls but despite that they have been rejected by the voters and all the credit goes to the people of the state for rejecting BJP and RSS,” Monga said.
“Even the Congress candidates were not provided with requisite security and vehicles were provided to BJP candidates to move freely, the Congress candidates deserve all the praise for winning. Though in some places, we lost the reason for that was the money and muscle power used by the BJP,” the Congress leader said.
Appealing the people to strengthen the hands of secular forces in the state and the country in future, Monga said, “Vote to the Congress means strengthening hands of secular forces and defeat of communal and divisive forces. AICC President Rahul Gandhiji has the acumen how to develop the country and the state. In the last four and half years of BJP rule, the people in the state and the country are suffering immensely as BJP Government has left no stone unturned to shatter the secular fabric of the country.”
“Democracy is the best answer for solving problems. It is only through the democratic process the state can be taken out of its problems,” he added. (KNS)