Congress urges forces to exercise restraint in Shopian

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir has expressed anguish over the prevailing situation in south Kashmir’s district Shopian in the backdrop of the gun fight at Adkhara village—emphasizing the forces to exercise maximum restraint while dealing with the law & order problem. Mir also appealed the people especially Youth to maintain peace.

In a statement, Mir expressed serious concern over the extremely volatile situation prevailing in Shopian District in the backdrop of the gun fight leading to the injuries to scores and urged upon the Security Forces to exercise restraint while dealing with the law and order situation, as that, the civilian casualties has the potential to vitiate the atmosphere to a largest extent, which was certainly going to be major setback to peace and tranquility in South Kashmir.

Mir said efforts must be made to restore calm in the district rather than spraying pellets and bullets over civilians, but at the sametime, he appealed the people especially youth to maintain peace and not to confront Forces as that will create more problems in the district, he added and reiterated his appeal to people maintain peace.