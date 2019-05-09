Congress urges ECI to take action against MCC violation in Zanaskar

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has urged the Election Commission of India to take strong note of the violation of Model Code of Conduct in Ladakh Parliamentary Constituency.

The Party has also asked the ECI to initiative action against BJP State President over attempting to bribe Leh Reporters and intimidating them in the backdrop of the exposure of this corrupt practice.

In a Statement the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Spokesperson has emphasized the election Commission of India to initiate action against the violation of MCC by BJP and Zanaskar Buddhist and Zanaskar Gonpa Associations, who have threatened the people of social boycott in case they would not vote in favour of BJP, which is indicative of BJPs frustration and clear violation of MCC.

The Party Spokesperson sought stern action against these organization and BJP, which is behind all these poll violations, the matter should be taken seriously by the ECI and CEO of J&K, although the complaints have been forwarded to CEO J&K by INC Candidate and others, but so far, no action has been taken in this direction, he said.

He said the local polling officers have not even allowed the polling agents of other parties to enter booths, allowing BJP to capture scores of booths in Zanaskar, which has also been reported to Chief Electoral Officer of J&K.

