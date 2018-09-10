Congress urges civil society, Commerce chambers, others to Support Bandh call on Sep 10

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Sep 9:
State Congress on Sunday accused opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of unprecedented hike in petrol and diesel prices across the country.
Addressing a press Conference here the state Congress Chief, GA Mir and Congress leader Meem Afzal appealed civil society members, Commerce chambers, Bar association including other private school associations to support the Bandh call on September 10, keeping in view the plight of common man in the country.
They urged all concerned citizens and organizations to observe voluntary Bandh in various parts of from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“ This issue is not related to a particular community, state or a religion but it is related to a common man who is suffering and bearing the brunt of the escalating prices of petrol, diesel and other commodities,” said Meem Afzal, a Congress leader.
He said Congress party is demanding the Petrol and diesel be brought under GST ambit which would reduce its price. “We have demanded petrol and diesel under GST ambit in 2016. Two years have passed but BJP has remained unmoved.”
He also accused the BJP government of selling petrol and diesel to other countries at far cheaper rates than Indian citizens. “The government is looting its own people and benefiting other countries. Poor are miserably suffering due to inflation and continuous price hikes.”
However, Mir asked Prime Minister Modi to curtail the taxes to control the Petrol and diesel prices across the country.
He said that the Modi government had already collected over 11 lakh crores as taxes for petrol, diesel and Gas, and therefore “looting” the common people. “The prices of petrol, diesel, gas cylinders and other essential commodities have increased. This is clearly an exploitation of the common people.”