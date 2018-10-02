Congress to release its manifesto soon: Mir

Slams BJP for deceiving masses
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Oct 1:
Criticizing Bharatiya Janta Party’s manifesto for urban local bodies, the state unit of Congress on Monday said the party (BJP) has copied the "flopped central schemes and named it as their manifesto."
Talking to Rising Kashmir, State Congress President, G A Mir said that since four years, BJP’s developmental schemes have turned into a flop show which is well known to the people across the country.
“Congress party is politically committed to keeping the communal forces out of the state. Being an opposition party at national as well as state level, we will be working on the four-point manifesto for the ULB polls, which will be released soon," he said.
On Sunday, BJP released its manifesto for the upcoming Urban Local Bodies polls in the state promising proper sanitation, garbage handling, tackling mosquito menace, a recreational club in every ward for senior citizens besides many things.
Mir said that their party manifesto for ULB and Panchayat polls would be limited and meaningful.
"Our main focus is to keep the communal forces out of the state. The developmental front for the ULB polls is in the progress. We will soon release the manifesto before the people," he said.
He said the Congress party had given the constitutional authorities and safeguards to bodies like ULB under 73rd and 74th amendment. “Now, there will be more empowerment of the ULB members in the state than the earlier ones."
“BJP leaders always created hurdles in conducting ULB elections in J&K. They had abolished the 73rd and 74th amendment. Later, Former Governor, NN Vohra revoked the order," he said.
Mir said that the three-tier system of Panchayat and ULB was the dream of Late Rajiv Gandhi and the party would definitely continue his legacy. “All the members will be given a shareholding in halqas, blocks and districts of the state."
Meanwhile, over 40 Congress candidates have filed their nominations for the last phase of ULB polls which are scheduled to be held on October 8.
Around 17 candidates have filed their nominations in Dooru area of Anantnag district, followed by 8 nominations each in Hazratbal and Zadibal and 7 in Sonawar area of district Srinagar.