Congress to hold policy planning group meeting on Kashmir today

August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The All Congress has called a meeting of the Kashmir Policy Planning group in Delhi on Friday to discuss the political situation in the Valley.

The important policy planning group meeting is being held on Friday in Delhi to discuss the current political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a party spokesman said.

The group will also deliberate over the socio-political scenario and on various issues concerning all the three regions of the state, he said.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh is heading the group.

Top Congress leaders from J&K, who are part of the PPG, will attend the meeting, the spokesman said.