Congress to hold crucial meeting on July 14

July 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An important meeting of senior leaders of the State Congress would be held on July 14 in Srinagar wherein crucial decisions vis-a-vis party’s forthcoming strategy will be discussed.

Sources said the meeting would be chaired by senior Congress leader and former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad.

All the top party leaders including state Congress president G A Mir would attended the meeting.

Sources said the party leaders would discuss party’s performance in the parliamentary polls and strategy to be adopted to gear for the Assembly polls.

After losing all the five Lok Sabha seats it contested from Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leaders are trying hard to rejuvenate the party cadres in the state ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year.