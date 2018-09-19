About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Congress to go ahead with civic polls

Rabiya Bashir

Srinagar

After many days of deliberations with party high command, the state Congress on Wednesday has decided to contest municipal and panchayat polls in the state.

While addressing a press conference here at party headquarters in Srinagar, J&K Congress party Chief G A Mir said they will go ahead with civic polls in the state.

Mir said that they will contest the polls but governor administration should provide security to contesting candidates and peaceful atmosphere should be created for the smooth conduct of polls.

He said that they have decided after deliberations with party high command in New Delhi.

Earlier, National Conference and People’s Democratic Party decided to boycott civic polls.

