Congress to emerge as single largest party in ULB polls: Monga

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 18.
Congress will emerge as single largest party in just concluded ULB elections in Srinagar Municipal Corporation, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Vice President MLC Ghulam Nabi Monga, Thursday said.
In a statement Monga said the just concluded ULB Elections in the State was a direct fight between Congress and other Secular Forces against BJP RSS and its allied communal & fascist forces, in which Congress Party is certainly going to emerge as a single largest Party in Srinagar.
He said there is no doubt about Congress Party emerging as the Single Largest Party after the results of just concluded ULB Elections are out.
"Congress Party feels confident about its performance and it will continue to strengthen the roots of democracy," Monga said adding that Congress will defeat the designs of BJP RSS and their allied fascist forces, which are hell bent upon to grab power by misleading people, but this time, they will miserably fail.