Congress threatens poll boycott if power crisis not resolved in Bandipora

Rising Kashmir NewsBandipora
General Secretary JKPCC and MLA Bandipora Usman Majid has threatened to boycott the panchayat polls if Bandipora constituency continues to have unscheduled power cuts.
In a statement issued today Usman Majid said, the unscheduled power cuts have plunged the entire Bandipora into darkness and people believe they are being ignored simply because they don’t resort to protests against this "step-motherly" treatment. “The frequent power cuts have affected the business community and students adversely”.
Usman said they have never witnessed such power cuts in Bandipora in recent past. “If PDD is unable to provide uninterrupted scheduled power supply and if they didn’t commission the Patushai Grid station within one month time, my people will totally boycott the panchayat polls in Bandipora and we will come on roads to protest,” he added