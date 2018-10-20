Congress sweeps civic polls in Bandipora, Hajin

M T RasoolBandipora
The Indian National Congress Saturday registered an impressive victory in the Bandipora civic elections, winning 12 out of 17 wards in the town.
BJP has won 3 and independent candidates have won 2 wards in the town.
Meanwhile, independent candidates have sweeped 08 wards out of 13 and congress five in Sumbal Municipality.
Pertinently Congress was declared unopposed in all wards in Hajin township.
MLA Bandipora, Usman Majeed thanked people for voting Congress candidates.
"Am overjoyed that Congress Party has received unprecedented support in #Bandipora. Dear People of #Bandipora, I thank all of you – I am indebted to u for all your efforts. People of #Bandipora have outwardly rejected BJP and show their faith in Congress," MLA wrote on Twitter.
"The victory in #ULB Polls in #Bandipora has increased party's responsibility and strengthened it. I once again thank the voters for registering victory of Congress in #ULB Elections. People of #Bandipora have rightly elected Congress to accelerate pace of development."