Congress strong enough to counter divisive forces: Mir

July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Stating that Congress Party will continue to fight against divisive and exploitative forces in the country and state, the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G.A. Mir has expressed confidence that people and Congress party in unison will ensure that the forces inimical to multiplicity and rich culture of harmony are defeated miserably.

In a statement, the JKPCC spokesperson said the President was addressing various Party meetings at Manzmou, Tangloo, Hiller, Ujroo, Chandoog and Saidiwara in Dooru Constituency in Anantnag District, emphasizing the party leaders and workers to rise to the occasion to defeat the exploitative forces, which are hell-bent upon to exploit the people to serve their vested interests.

Describing the Congress Party a formidable force to reckon with, G.A Mir said Congress is capable enough defeat the forces inimical to peace and development in the State shall continue to fight for the inclusive development of the State, which has received setbacks due to the negligent attitude of BJP Government at Centre.

Mir reiterated Congress Party’s stand to maintain secular fabric and communal harmony at all costs and by all means and said the Party will ensure defeat of communal and divisive forces, which were pitching the communities against each other in order to divide them on the basis of religion or regions, but the Congress Party will defeat them tooth and nail.

He said Congress never compromised on people’s urges and aspirations for electoral gains, it will continue to remain committed to fight against the political exploitation by BJP, RSS. Mir appealed people not to come under “false propaganda” of BJP and other opportunist parties who, according to Mir, have exploited people equally for electoral gains.





