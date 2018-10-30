Congress stages protest against J&K Bank, Reliance Health Insurance ‘scams’

Demands action against people responsible
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 29:
J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has described the recruitment scheme in J&K Bank and Reliance Health Insurance Scheme as big scams and sough action against the people behind.
The JKPCC in the backdrop of these scams staged sit in protest at M.A. Road, Srinagar and demanded that judicial probe in to the J&K Scam and Reliance Health Insurance be ordered forthwith to unearth the corruption and favoritism, which is at peak in the State, JKPCC spokesperson said in a statement.
Senior Party Leaders and workers of the Pradesh Congress Committee while protesting raised slogans against the recruitment scam in J&K Bank and urged upon the Governor to order judicial probe into the scam to ascertain as to why blue-eyed person of PDP & BJP were adjusted and deserving youth were ignored. The Party rejected the claim of higher Authorities of J&K Bank that there was no tinkering with the Selection List, but at the same time JKPCC emphasized that there should be impartial probe to find out as to what has gone wrong, the spokesperson said.
He added that the previous PDP-BJP government on whose behest the recruitment were made in the prime financial institution cannot escape the responsibility of corruption and favouritism in the J&K and demanded that probe by sitting High Court Judge be ordered to fix responsibility, as that the corruption has marred the important Institutions in the State, as a result people have lost faith in the system.
“Ironically there are tough rules for the J&K Bank Consumers, but no rule for blue eyed persons leading to the large-scale resentment among the people,” he added.
Referring to the Reliance Health Insurance Scam, the Congress leaders said this the same Company that has been established seven days before cracking Rafael Jet Deal to benefit Ail Ambani and Company, astonishing, the same company with the help of some people in the Administration in the State misled people especially employees of the State on so called Health Insurance Scheme and demanded that those responsible behind Reliance Health Insurance be identified and brought to book.
The Protest was led by General Secretary Surinder Singh Channi and DCC resident Irfan Naqib, Shameema Iqbal, G.A. Gujree, Mushtaq Ahmad Bazaz, Gulsher Khan, Hilal Ahmad Wani, Waseem Ahmad Shalla, Ab.Qayoom, Mohd Hussain Wada Mushtaq Ahmad Tantray, Saira, Shameema Mir, Ab.Ahad Tara, Gh. Nabi Mir and others participated.