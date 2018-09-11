Congress stages demos against fuel price hike

‘Life of common man miserable in BJP Govt’
Rabiya BashirSrinagar:
As a part of the nationwide call for "Bharat Bandh", the state unit of Congress party on Monday staged a demonstration against soaring petrol, diesel, gas and other essential commodities across the country including Kashmir.
The protest was led by JKPCC chief, G A Mir, along with a large number of senior Congress leaders and workers.
Shouting slogans and displaying placards, the leaders started the march from Party Office M.A. Road and marched towards the TRC (Srinagar).
The leaders lambasted the Modi government for making the life of common man miserable by escalating the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.
“The government's claims of development falls flat. Modi government has failed on all the fronts. Instead of checking the continuous hike of petrol prices for the last 15 days, Modi government is looting the people," Congress spokesperson, Meem Afzal said.
Afzal said that the Government has extorted huge amounts in the form of Excise duty and VAT. "The government is befooling people and looting them."
Slamming Modi Government for its failure to control the prices of petrol and diesel, JKPCC president GA Mir said, " The petrol and diesel prices have touched the sky and have gone all-time high in the country. Inflation has increased and badly affected the people. Poor people are suffering badly."
Mir also asked how fuel can be so expensive in the country when petroleum products are being exported at low prices to other countries. “Since 2014, the BJP government is selling crude oil at lower rates in the international markets.”
Mir said the price of Crude oil was $107.09/barrel on May 16.2014 while the present price of international crude is $73/barrel,” nearly 40% the price during Congress UPA. Still, the petrol /Diesel price continues to skyrocket at the higher level during Modi Govt. instead of reducing the excise and taxes on petroleum products, Modi Govt has preferred not to touch the taxes imposed to reduce the petroleum prices.”
He said the horrific taxes being levied by the Modi govt has resulted in skyrocketing petrol, Diesel and Cooking gas prices, while as the Govt has already collected over Rs. 11 lack Cr as taxes in the last 52 month by cheating the common people of this country and by demolishing their budget and their household income.
He said Modi government including the state governments is collecting the excise duty which is 100 per cent more than the original rate of the fuel." The government is refusing to cut the high excise duty, which is adding burden on consumers."
Mir said the steep rise in the fuel price has affected the poor people and the BJP government should bring down the prices soon, otherwise, the whole nation will remind him about his fake promises which he had made in 2014.
The Congress workers slammed the BJP government for not thinking about the poor people.
"The voice of the poor will resonate across the country as the price rise has badly hit the poor people. We are observing this protest. We demand the withdrawal of the fuel price hike."
Congress has called for nationwide protest or ‘Bharat Bandh’ against rising fuel prices.
Petrol and diesel prices scaled new all-time highs on Monday as the prices of the two fuels were jacked up by another 23 paise and 22 paise per litre, respectively.
The petrol price in Srinagar is Rs 85.29 with effect from 10/9/2018. The price of Petrol being Rs 81.8 in the last month and the average price of Petrol in Srinagar in the last month was Rs 83.04