Congress shocked over civilian killings

Urges youth to avoid confronting forces, visiting encounter sites
Srinagar:
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Sunday expressed dismay over the civilian casualties in the backdrop of Shopian gunfight leading to the deterioration in the situation in South Kashmir.
The party also emphasized the forces to exercise maximum restraint to avoid civilian casualties, while dealing with the militancy related activities.
Expressing anguish over the current situation in South Kashmir, the JKPCC Spokesperson has said that the safety of innocent people should be of a paramount importance for the Govt, urging upon the Forces to exercise maximum restraint while dealing with the Militancy related activities, but at the same, the Spokesperson appealed the people especially youth not to confront forces, as that, the confrontation invites retaliation from them (Forces) leading to the loss of civilians besides injuries to scores.
The situation has turned from bad to worse, the Spokesperson added and urged upon both Centre and State Govt to take effective measures to contain the situation, besides ensuring safety of people.