Congress sets off poll campaign in Bhaderwah

Mohd Majid MalikBhaderwah, Oct 07:
Senior Congress leader and former Minister Mohammad Sharief Naiz has intensified campaign in favour of Congress candidates in Municipal Committee Bhaderwah elections.
Naiz today addressed a jam packed press conference here in Bhaderwah and asked the people to vote in favour of Congress candidates to ensure developmental of their respective areas.
Former minister and senior Congress leader cautioned people against nefarious designs of BJP which can go any extend to win these elections.
"Beware of the nefarious designs of BJP. Fearing worst ever debate in urban local bodies elections BJP will not hesitate to adopt deceitful tactics to befool the innocent voters," he asked the voters and exhorted the people to teach BJP a lesson in Bhaderwah for depriving common masses of their democratic rights.
"BJP leaders have shamelessly bartered peoples' wishes and aspirations for power in Bhaderwah and give rise to polarization," he said and exhorted people to teach a lesson to the BJP in the coming Urban Local Bodies (ULB) election in Bhaderwah .
Ridiculing BJP and PDP leaders for taking claims of initiating developmental activities, Naiz said that all promising made by BJP leaders confined only on papers.
He further said that while enjoying powers with PDP, BJP leaders always created hurdle in conducting ULB elections in J and K.
"By unnecessary delaying civic bodies elections, BJP had deprived residents of urban areas of their democratic rights", he said and exhorted the people to teach a lesson to the BJP for bulldozing democratic institutions.
Naiz also alleged that BJP and PDP has betrayed people of Bhaderwah as nothing has been done to solve their day today problems.
He alleged that PDP proxy candidates are contesting Municipal election with one election symbol and their senior leaders are campaigning for them and challenged them to resign for their party BJP has failed on all fronts to provide an honest, accountable, efficient and clean administration in the State.