Congress set to win 75% of Panchayat halqas in Uri: Taj

‘People find development activities missing in Uri’
Srinagar:
Senior Congress leader and former minister, Taj Mohi-ud-din, on Saturday said that Congress is sure to win 75 per cent of the Panchayat halqas in Phase-I of the ongoing polls in Uri constituency of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), Taj said development taking a big hit during last four years of PDP-BJP coalition rule have prompted the electorate in Uri to repose trust and faith in the Congress again.
“People still remember that during 12 years of his representation as Uri MLA each one of the Panchayat halqas could get Rs 1.5 crore annually against just Rs 10 lakhs per annum now,” Taj claimed, adding that during his two terms as MLA Uri, he undertook fast track development, which people find now missing in any area of the constituency. “During my two stints as MLA, I used to get Rs 200 crore annually for the development of projects in the constituency.”
Saying that there is a visible change in the perception of the people about the performance of Congress in Uri constituency, Taj said Congress is set to win 75 per cent of the Panchayat halqas in Uri constituency.