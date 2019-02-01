Congress set to make Govt at Centre: Mir

Khanabal:
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir that Congress was all set to make government at the Centre.
Addressing the party workers at Khanabal, Mir said that any dispensation coming into form in the State has to connect with the Centre ultimately and emphasized the people to vote for Congress Party in the upcoming elections.
He also said that Congress Party would also form the Government in Jammu and by winning majority in the upcoming elections.
Addressing a largely attended gathering of Party workers of Bijbehara Assembly Segment at Khanabal, Mir said it would be advisable on the part of people to ensure victory of Congress Party in the upcoming elections, as the people need not to depend on the middle men to connect with the Centre, it would be prudent on their part to ensure victory of Congress Party to ensure peace and development in the State.
JKPCC President also said that people have realized that only Congress party can give a stable Govt, for the fact, they (people) have experienced the worst due to the anti-people policies adopted by the Centre and previous ruling dispensation in the State.
Apparently, Congress Party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi is all set to form the next Govt at centre that will provide a best opportunity for the people to directly connect with Centre to ensure peace development and their security, G.A. Mir said.
Congress Party feels highly concerned about the damages caused to State due to lack of policies and contradiction in the approach of previous ruling dispensation of PDP & BJP and want to take out the state from miseries, besides ensuring peace and equitable development of all the three regions of the State.
People need to rise to the occasion to defeat the forces inimical to the interest of the State, G.A. Mir said and cautioned the people about the designs of BJP and other forces, which are being encouraged and empowered by the Saffron Party to divide the people during elections to serve their vested interest.
The upcoming Election in the State will be the texting times for the people, besides providing them an opportunity to save the State from further losses, he said.
Mir also emphasized the Party cadres to highlight the failures and wrong doings on the part of BJP PDP and those forces which are being empowered by the BJP to divide people in smaller groups for electoral gains.