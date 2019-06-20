Congress seeks full compensation to affected farmers

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Vice President & Ex. MLA Haji Abdul Rashid has expressed serious concern over the losses caused to crops and orchards due to the hailstorm and heavy rains at various places in Sopore & elsewhere.

In a statement issued to KNS, Haji Abdul Rashid said that orchards & crops in Watlab, Janawari, Hatlangoo, Magreypora, Adipora and elsewhere in Sopore and other areas in north Kashmir have suffered enormous damages caused by the hailstorm and heavy rains occurred on 18th evening in various party of Kashmir valley and sought assessment of the damages for compensation to affected people.

He emphasized the Government to constitute a team of experts to take stock of the losses and provide full compensation to affected farmers and orchardists enabling them to sustain their families. (KNS)