Congress seeks adequate supply of essentials, electricity in Ramadan

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has sought adequate supply of essentials and electricity to people during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement party spokesperson Farooq Andrabi has urged the Government to ensure supply of essentials and other facilities required during the holy month.

He also sought uninterrupted supply of electricity during the month especially during Sehri and Iftaar times.

Andrabi also urged the Divisional Administration to keep a close watch on the prices of essential commodities. KNS