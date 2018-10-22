Congress plans to stake claim for SMC Mayor

‘Majority of independents are with us’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 21:
Congress plans to officials stake claim for the post of Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and the constitution of the corporation after emerging as the single-largest party in the recently-announced municipal poll results. A Congress spokesman said that being the single-largest party in the recently-declared results of the SMC, Congress would officially stake its claim for the post of the Mayor and constitution of the new council for the corporation.
He said Congress candidates had won 16 wards and most of the independents had approached the party with the offer of support for the SMC Mayor and the constitution of the council for the corporation.
The spokesman said most of the independents declared elected from different wards of Srinagar city had approached the party for a broad-based alliance to keep the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out.
Meanwhile, a top functionary of the Congress while confirming the decision of staking claim for the post of Mayor and constitution of the new council for the corporation said, “Most of the independents have approached Congress with the offer of their support for constitution of council and election of mayor for Srinagar Municipal Corporation. KNS