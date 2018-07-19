Congress picks Karra for powerful CWC

First-ever Kashmir-based leader to make it to Congress’ highest decision-making body
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 18:
In a first, the Congress has picked a senior politician from Kashmir, Tariq Hameed Karra as member to the powerful Congress Working Committee (CWC).
The 51-member CWC is the highest body in the grand old party entrusted to take important organisational decisions.
Sources in the party said that the former Member of Parliament, Karra has been nominated as the permanent invitee to CWC, making him the first-ever Congress leader from Kashmir and second in Jammu Kashmir to make it to the prestigious decision-making body of the Congress.
None other than the senior leader and incumbent leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has ever made it to CWC from J&K in the entire history of the Congress party.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minster Manmohan Singh, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad are among the 23 members of the re-constituted CWC whereas apart from Tariq Hameed Karra, former Home and Finance Minster P Chidambaram, and former Delhi Chief Minster Sheila Dikshit are among the 18 congress leaders in the country who have been made permanent invitees to CWC.
Ten leaders had been inducted in the decision making body as special invitees.
Meanwhile, many State congress leaders have felicitated Karra for his induction in the CWC and appreciated the party high command for the decision.
They said Karra deserved the honour and hoped his induction in CWC would boost the morale of the State congress leaders.
Prominent among those dropped from the previous CWC include Digvijay Singh, Janardan Dwivedi, Kamal Nath and Sushilkumar Shinde.
The first meeting of the new CWC the party's highest decision-making body is likely to be held on July 22.
The new faces at the central level in the CWC include former chief ministers Oommen Chandy (Kerala), Tarun Gogoi (Assam), Siddaramaiah (Karnataka) and Harish Rawat (Uttarakhand).
Sources said the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh would be the senior members of the new CWC that would form the core team of the party for the State elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
The leaders who have been retained include Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ashok Gehlot, Motilal Vora, A K Antony, Amika Soni, Anand Sharma, Mukul Wasnik, Avinash Pande, K C Venugopal and Dipak Babaria.
The CWC was announced four months after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) plenary session in March ratified the election of Rahul Gandhi as party chief and authorised him to reconstitute the party's top decision-making body.