Congress, PDP, DPN hail Guv for grant of reservation to Pahari community

Jammu Jan 25:
The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G A Mir Friday welcomed the assent given to reservation amendment bill 2014 in favour of Pahari speaking Community in the state and hailed the decision of Governor S P Malik.
Commenting on the reservation bill in favour Pahari people, Mir said the assent given to reservation amendment bill would obviously empower the economically distressed people, who have remained backward economically and socially because of their remoteness.
G.A. Mir described this decision as a step in right direction.
Mir expressed gratitude to Governor Malik for giving assent to the bill saying that it will go a long way in strengthening the Pahari Community, Mir said.
Similarly, Senior PDP leader and former Legislator Nizamuddin Bhat also hailed the decision of granting reservation to Pahari community of the state.
Bhat in a statement said such a law was need of the hour and justice has been done to a large section of the society which has been facing deprivations because of their geographical locations and economic constraints.
He said all such sections which have limited resources and opportunities and are social, educationally and economically lagging behind, the desired pace need a push for equitable growth and even prosperity.
"Reservation law safeguards their interests and will go a long way in mitigating sufferings of the community, " he said.
Bhat said the government should take similar steps with regard to other sections hitherto not covered under such law.
Meanwhile, Former Minister and President Democratic Party Nationalist Ghulam Hassan congratulated the Pahari community for being granted the reservation.
He thanked Governor for giving his assent to this vital decision.
He said that he while being in or outside the government had always taken into account the social status of the Pahari Community and always felt concerned about the problems faced by the educated youth from among them, more particularly in the back ground of their economic condition, social environment and lack of facilities.
Mir further said that he has been always striving for the upliftment of all sections of the society through economic empowerment, quality education, cultural promotion and equal opportunities of growth.