Congress, PDP condemn Singh’s remarks on July 13 martyrs, NC mum

July 19, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Congress and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday condemned the derogatory remarks made by Congress leader and grandson of last Dogra ruler Vikramaditya Singh in which he termed 1931 martyrs as “rapists, criminals and looters”.

Senior congress leader and former union minister Saifuddin Soz termed Singh’s remarks as a mentality of a “sick mind”, who is better to get the RSS membership.

Soz has written to Congress President Rahul Gandhi and asked him to throw out such “sick minds” from of the party.

“I have written in the letter that no condemnation of this obnoxious statement can save Congress cadres from the bad impact of these remarks,” Soz said.

He further said that the party would be inviting trouble if such a person continues to be in the Congress nourishing the RSS ideology.

Soz has also written to SSP Kishtwar Shakti Pathak, Additional SSP Kishtwar Nasir Ahmad and SHO police station Kishtwar Aijaz Ahmad Wani to convert the petition moved by District president Congress Kishtwar Sajad Ahmad Najar in the court into an FIR and initiate immediate proceedings under law.

On July 13 when State was observing martyrs day to pay homage to 22 civilians killed by troops of last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh on July 13, 1931, his grandson and Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh took to micro-blogging site Twitter, and termed July 13 martyrs as “rapists, looters and criminals”

“Martyrs Day should be honored for those thousands of heroes who have sacrificed their lives for our Nation. On 13th July 1931, plunder loot & rape by criminals & jail breakers in Srinagar city was put to an end. It is a blot on J&K that this is glorified as State Martyrs Day (sic),” Singh had tweeted.

The PDP also slammed Vikramaditya and terming his remarks as derogatory, mischievous and reflection of a communal mindset.

PDP general secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura while castigating Singh asked the Congress leader to read the history correctly to get an idea about supreme sacrifice made by 22 Kashmiris on July 13, 1931.

He said the statement has reflected Singh’s “vindictive and communal mindset” and exposed how some people in the state love to remain in their “feudal fantasies” and seek pleasure in witnessing peoples’ rights being trampled with impunity.

The PDP General Secretary also asked Congress to come clear on its policy vis-a-vis the historic event of July 13, 1931.

“On one side Congress leaders play theatrics by offering Fateha on martyrs’ graveyard and on the other hand, the leaders of the party ridicule the same martyrs publicly. It is high time that the Congress party must make its stand clear,” Hanjura said.

The National Conference, however, has maintained silence on the issue.

No top NC leaders have so far spoken about the derogatory remarks made by the Congress leader.

Even the National Conference working president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah, who is tech savvy and very active on twitter, has not commented on Singh’s controversial remarks.

July 13 is observed as Martyrs’ Day (Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir) in the State to pay homage to 22 Kashmiris who were killed on July 13, 1931 by troops of Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh.

The state holiday is observed on the day.