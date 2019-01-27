Congress organizes flag hoisting ceremony

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 26
. The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) organized a flag hoisting ceremony on 70th Republic Day at Srinagar Party Office in which Senior Party Leaders and workers participated and exchanged greetings.
Congress leaders and workers in an extraordinary function to commemorate 70th Republic day unfurled the Tri-colour at the Party Office, Srinagar, distributed sweets and greeted each other.
On this occasion, Congress leaders also recalled the selfless services and sacrifices given by the Freedom Fighters who fought for the independence and prestige of the nation.
Those who were present on this occasion include DCC presidents Irfan Naqib, Zahid Hussain Jan, Abdul Gani Khan, Dr. Syed Ahmad, G.A. Gujree, Autar Singh, Gulsher Khan, Hilal Ahmad Wani, Shameema Raina, Shameema Mir, Shameema Sopori, Muzaffar Shah and others.